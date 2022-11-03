Aptose Biosciences Inc. (APTO) volume hits 1.98 million: A New Opening for Investors

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: APTO) open the trading on November 02, 2022, with great promise as it jumped 10.26% to $0.55. During the day, the stock rose to $0.6505 and sunk to $0.4974 before settling in for the price of $0.50 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, APTO posted a 52-week range of $0.45-$2.78.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 8.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -8.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $92.24 million, simultaneously with a float of $91.02 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $51.03 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.6222, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.9408.

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (APTO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 20.40%, in contrast to 35.10% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 19, this organization’s Chair, President & CEO bought 10,000 shares at the rate of 0.68, making the entire transaction reach 6,834 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 363,252. Preceding that transaction, on Sep 19, Company’s SR VP & Chief Fin. Officer bought 10,000 for 0.68, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 6,775. This particular insider is now the holder of 10,000 in total.

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (APTO) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 3/30/2022 suggests? It has posted -$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at -$0.15) by $0.03. This company achieved a return on equity of -66.81. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.16 per share during the current fiscal year.

Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -8.70% and is forecasted to reach -0.55 in the upcoming year.

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: APTO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Aptose Biosciences Inc. (APTO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 6.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.05.

In the same vein, APTO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.64, a figure that is expected to reach -0.12 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.55 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Aptose Biosciences Inc. (APTO)

[Aptose Biosciences Inc., APTO] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 44.87% While, its Average True Range was 0.0520.