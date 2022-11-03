Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX) EPS growth this year is -44.20%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on November 02, 2022, Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ: ARDX) had a quiet start as it plunged -6.37% to $1.47. During the day, the stock rose to $1.58 and sunk to $1.47 before settling in for the price of $1.57 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ARDX posted a 52-week range of $0.49-$1.92.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 11.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -44.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $154.64 million, simultaneously with a float of $148.32 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $216.34 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.3005, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.9208.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 86 number of employees on its payroll. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +45.27, operating margin was -1528.63 and Pretax Margin of -1566.42.

Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Ardelyx Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.40%, in contrast to 35.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Oct 05, this organization’s insider sold 100,000 shares at the rate of 1.50, making the entire transaction reach 150,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 195,827. Preceding that transaction, on Sep 01, Company’s Chief Development Officer sold 3,000 for 0.92, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 2,760. This particular insider is now the holder of 89,369 in total.

Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.22) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -1566.46 while generating a return on equity of -151.55. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.18 per share during the current fiscal year.

Ardelyx Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -44.20% and is forecasted to reach -0.40 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 30.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 11.50% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ: ARDX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.11. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 41.60.

In the same vein, ARDX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.13, a figure that is expected to reach -0.17 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.40 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX)

Going through the that latest performance of [Ardelyx Inc., ARDX]. Its last 5-days volume of 2.64 million was inferior to the volume of 3.19 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 71.19% While, its Average True Range was 0.1106.