ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) average volume reaches $1.16M: Are the Stars Lining Up for Investors?

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on Wednesday, ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ: ASML) had a quiet start as it plunged -6.11% to $446.33, with the price of $475.38 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ASML posted a 52-week range of $363.15-$881.12.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Technology sector firm’s annual sales growth was 22.00%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 31.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 69.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $399.42 million, simultaneously with a float of $399.40 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $180.64 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $458.17, while the 200-day Moving Average is $550.73.

ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials industry. ASML Holding N.V.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.40%, in contrast to 19.80% institutional ownership.

ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $3.81) by -$0.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 4.99 per share during the current fiscal year.

ASML Holding N.V.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 69.10% and is forecasted to reach 19.72 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 29.80% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 31.50% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ: ASML) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for ASML Holding N.V. (ASML). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 21.51. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $32.14, and its Beta score is 1.37. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 9.19. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 25.26.

In the same vein, ASML’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 13.89, a figure that is expected to reach 4.75 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 19.72 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of ASML Holding N.V. (ASML)

Going through the that latest performance of [ASML Holding N.V., ASML]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.25 million indicated improvement to the volume of 1.17 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 52.05% While, its Average True Range was 21.40.