Azul S.A. (AZUL) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $1.85M

Azul S.A. (NYSE: AZUL) started the day on November 02, 2022, with a price decrease of -5.65% at $9.02. During the day, the stock rose to $9.635 and sunk to $8.995 before settling in for the price of $9.56 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AZUL posted a 52-week range of $6.12-$17.46.

The Industrials sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 8.40% for the last half of the decade. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 61.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $116.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $111.87 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $984.08 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $9.46, while the 200-day Moving Average is $11.23.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 13193 number of employees on its payroll. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +5.79, operating margin was -1.68 and Pretax Margin of -42.23.

Azul S.A. (AZUL) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at -$1.05) by -$0.09. This company achieved a net margin of -42.23. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.41 per share during the current fiscal year.

Azul S.A.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 61.50% and is forecasted to reach -1.44 in the upcoming year.

Azul S.A. (NYSE: AZUL) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Azul S.A. (AZUL). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.66. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.39. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 15.90.

In the same vein, AZUL’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -4.66, a figure that is expected to reach -0.59 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -1.44 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Azul S.A. (AZUL)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Azul S.A. (NYSE: AZUL), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.85 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 2.28 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 65.04% While, its Average True Range was 0.68.