Bakkt Holdings Inc. (BKKT) EPS growth this year is 12.30%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

Bakkt Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BKKT) flaunted slowness of -7.83% at $2.00, as the Stock market unbolted on November 02, 2022. During the day, the stock rose to $2.17 and sunk to $1.99 before settling in for the price of $2.17 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BKKT posted a 52-week range of $1.98-$39.75.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 12.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $71.23 million, simultaneously with a float of $58.80 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $515.40 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.38, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.57.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 579 number of employees on its payroll. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was -465.09 and Pretax Margin of -742.70.

Bakkt Holdings Inc. (BKKT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Bakkt Holdings Inc. industry. Bakkt Holdings Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 13.80%, in contrast to 29.30% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Oct 26, this organization’s Director sold 7,500 shares at the rate of 2.33, making the entire transaction reach 17,482 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 8,312,690. Preceding that transaction, on May 19, Company’s Director sold 16,000 for 2.73, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 43,680. This particular insider is now the holder of 8,320,190 in total.

Bakkt Holdings Inc. (BKKT) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better the consensus figure (set at -$0.17) by $0.05. This company achieved a net margin of -464.57 while generating a return on equity of -56.68. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.19 per share during the current fiscal year.

Bakkt Holdings Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 12.30% and is forecasted to reach -0.58 in the upcoming year.

Bakkt Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BKKT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Bakkt Holdings Inc. (BKKT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.15. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 7.87.

In the same vein, BKKT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -3.35, a figure that is expected to reach -0.12 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.58 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Bakkt Holdings Inc. (BKKT)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Bakkt Holdings Inc., BKKT]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 5.12 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 23.02% While, its Average True Range was 0.15.