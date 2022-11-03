Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD) last month volatility was 3.31%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

As on November 02, 2022, Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE: BBD) started slowly as it slid -4.13% to $3.71. During the day, the stock rose to $3.84 and sunk to $3.70 before settling in for the price of $3.87 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BBD posted a 52-week range of $2.92-$4.30.

The Financial Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -1.30%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 5.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 46.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $5.32 billion, simultaneously with a float of $5.32 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $36.16 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $3.77, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.72.

Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Banks – Regional industry. Banco Bradesco S.A.’s current insider ownership accounts for 35.30%, in contrast to 18.30% institutional ownership.

Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.12) by $0. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

Banco Bradesco S.A.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 46.60% and is forecasted to reach 0.56 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 1.60% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 5.30% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE: BBD) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.15. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $4.51, and its Beta score is 0.84. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.70.

In the same vein, BBD’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.82, a figure that is expected to reach 0.13 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.56 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Banco Bradesco S.A., BBD], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 44.28 million was better the volume of 36.8 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 54.13% While, its Average True Range was 0.15.