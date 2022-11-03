Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS) 20 Days SMA touch -1.16%: Odds are Looking very much in favour

As on November 02, 2022, Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: BRQS) started slowly as it slid -10.22% to $0.70. During the day, the stock rose to $0.7763 and sunk to $0.69 before settling in for the price of $0.78 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BRQS posted a 52-week range of $0.57-$11.04.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -13.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 42.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $18.65 million, simultaneously with a float of $17.24 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $13.09 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.8475, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.7163.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 307 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +8.40, operating margin was -93.08 and Pretax Margin of -192.98.

Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Software – Application industry. Borqs Technologies Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 7.58%, in contrast to 1.50% institutional ownership.

Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2018, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0) by $1.12. This company achieved a net margin of -188.98. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: BRQS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.08. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.28.

In the same vein, BRQS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -3.77.

Technical Analysis of Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Borqs Technologies Inc., BRQS], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.71 million was lower the volume of 2.16 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 61.56% While, its Average True Range was 0.0867.