Broadstone Net Lease Inc. (BNL) recent quarterly performance of -24.24% is not showing the real picture

As on November 02, 2022, Broadstone Net Lease Inc. (NYSE: BNL) started slowly as it slid -4.28% to $16.53. During the day, the stock rose to $17.20 and sunk to $16.44 before settling in for the price of $17.27 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BNL posted a 52-week range of $14.98-$27.25.

The company of the Real Estate sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 21.80%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 23.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 52.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $169.56 million, simultaneously with a float of $157.10 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.71 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $17.46, while the 200-day Moving Average is $20.43.

Broadstone Net Lease Inc. (BNL) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the REIT – Diversified industry. Broadstone Net Lease Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 79.00% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 10, this organization’s SVP – Asset Management sold 2,500 shares at the rate of 21.20, making the entire transaction reach 53,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 54,262. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 01, Company’s SVP – Acquisitions sold 4,000 for 21.50, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 86,000. This particular insider is now the holder of 52,176 in total.

Broadstone Net Lease Inc. (BNL) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.15) by $0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.16 per share during the current fiscal year.

Broadstone Net Lease Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 52.70% and is forecasted to reach 0.64 in the upcoming year.

Broadstone Net Lease Inc. (NYSE: BNL) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Broadstone Net Lease Inc. (BNL). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.58. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 6.65. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 35.72.

In the same vein, BNL’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.72, a figure that is expected to reach 0.17 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.64 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Broadstone Net Lease Inc. (BNL)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Broadstone Net Lease Inc., BNL], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.76 million was lower the volume of 0.77 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 78.19% While, its Average True Range was 0.52.