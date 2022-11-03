Camber Energy Inc. (CEI) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of -1.43

Camber Energy Inc. (AMEX: CEI) flaunted slowness of -3.68% at $0.13, as the Stock market unbolted on November 02, 2022. During the day, the stock rose to $0.14 and sunk to $0.13 before settling in for the price of $0.14 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CEI posted a 52-week range of $0.14-$1.98.

The Energy sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been -40.30% for the last half of the decade. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 39.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $509.43 million, simultaneously with a float of $452.89 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $70.23 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.2318, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.5225.

Camber Energy Inc. (CEI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Camber Energy Inc. industry. Camber Energy Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 11.10%, in contrast to 6.20% institutional ownership.

Camber Energy Inc. (CEI) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Camber Energy Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 39.10%.

Camber Energy Inc. (AMEX: CEI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Camber Energy Inc. (CEI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.01. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 140.47.

In the same vein, CEI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.84.

Technical Analysis of Camber Energy Inc. (CEI)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Camber Energy Inc., CEI]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 38.45 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 7.67% While, its Average True Range was 0.0116.