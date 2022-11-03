Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (CMG) Moves -4.72% Lower: These Numbers are Too Good to be True

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (NYSE: CMG) started the day on November 02, 2022, with a price decrease of -4.72% at $1407.98. During the day, the stock rose to $1,482.632 and sunk to $1,407.24 before settling in for the price of $1477.72 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CMG posted a 52-week range of $1196.28-$1895.99.

The Consumer Cyclical sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 14.10% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 97.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 82.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $27.77 million, simultaneously with a float of $27.58 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $38.04 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1,579.92, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1,481.86.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 97660 number of employees on its payroll. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +19.24, operating margin was +11.48 and Pretax Margin of +10.77.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (CMG) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Restaurants Industry. Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.60%, in contrast to 96.90% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 14, this organization’s Chief Restaurant Officer sold 3,106 shares at the rate of 1724.50, making the entire transaction reach 5,356,293 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 8,647. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 02, Company’s Chief Restaurant Officer sold 1,005 for 1559.98, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,567,780. This particular insider is now the holder of 6,478 in total.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (CMG) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $9.3 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $9.04) by $0.26. This company achieved a net margin of +8.65 while generating a return on equity of 30.25. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 8.61 per share during the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 82.90% and is forecasted to reach 43.07 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 27.40% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 97.10% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (NYSE: CMG) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (CMG). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 49.86. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $49.01, and its Beta score is 1.25. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.52. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 42.15.

In the same vein, CMG’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 28.73, a figure that is expected to reach 8.91 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 43.07 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (CMG)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (NYSE: CMG), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.41 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.29 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 19.18% While, its Average True Range was 51.57.