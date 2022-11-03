Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (CIG) EPS growth this year is 0.80%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

As on November 02, 2022, Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE: CIG) started slowly as it slid -4.39% to $2.18. During the day, the stock rose to $2.295 and sunk to $2.18 before settling in for the price of $2.28 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CIG posted a 52-week range of $1.60-$2.57.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Utilities sector firm’s annual sales growth was 12.40%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 50.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 0.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $2.20 billion, simultaneously with a float of $1.76 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $5.52 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.22, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.18.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 5025 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +19.68, operating margin was +17.42 and Pretax Margin of +13.42.

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (CIG) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Utilities – Diversified industry. Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.00%, in contrast to 21.60% institutional ownership.

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (CIG) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2021, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.01) by $0.21. This company achieved a net margin of +11.15 while generating a return on equity of 20.32. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 0.80% and is forecasted to reach 0.19 in the upcoming year.

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE: CIG) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (CIG). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.11. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $8.52, and its Beta score is 0.67. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.84. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 15.09.

In the same vein, CIG’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.26, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.19 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (CIG)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais, CIG], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 8.54 million was better the volume of 7.09 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 69.02% While, its Average True Range was 0.12.