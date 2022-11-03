Cytek Biosciences Inc. (CTKB) 20 Days SMA touch -1.50%: Odds are Looking very much in favour

Cytek Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: CTKB) open the trading on November 02, 2022, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -5.22% to $14.70. During the day, the stock rose to $15.53 and sunk to $14.68 before settling in for the price of $15.51 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CTKB posted a 52-week range of $7.38-$26.50.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -100.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $134.40 million, simultaneously with a float of $111.32 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.94 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $13.95, while the 200-day Moving Average is $12.32.

Cytek Biosciences Inc. (CTKB) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Medical Devices industry. Cytek Biosciences Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 11.90%, in contrast to 47.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Oct 24, this organization’s Chief Financial Officer sold 3,500 shares at the rate of 15.16, making the entire transaction reach 53,060 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 85,563. Preceding that transaction, on Oct 19, Company’s Chief Technology Officer sold 20,000 for 14.42, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 288,400. This particular insider is now the holder of 8,005,624 in total.

Cytek Biosciences Inc. (CTKB) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 3/30/2022 suggests? It has posted $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0) by $0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

Cytek Biosciences Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -100.00% and is forecasted to reach 0.13 in the upcoming year.

Cytek Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: CTKB) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Cytek Biosciences Inc. (CTKB). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 9.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.70. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 13.10.

In the same vein, CTKB’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.02, a figure that is expected to reach 0.02 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.13 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Cytek Biosciences Inc. (CTKB)

[Cytek Biosciences Inc., CTKB] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 54.48% While, its Average True Range was 0.66.