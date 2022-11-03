D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) 20 Days SMA touch -56.28%: Odds are Looking very much in favour

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE: QBTS) started the day on November 02, 2022, with a price decrease of -15.77% at $2.51. During the day, the stock rose to $3.05 and sunk to $2.50 before settling in for the price of $2.98 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, QBTS posted a 52-week range of $2.74-$13.23.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -214.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $125.38 million, simultaneously with a float of $46.16 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $288.30 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $6.40.

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a return on equity of 9.18.

D-Wave Quantum Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -214.80% and is forecasted to reach -0.60 in the upcoming year.

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE: QBTS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.77. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 42.40.

In the same vein, QBTS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.34, a figure that is expected to reach -0.12 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.60 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE: QBTS), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.36 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.2 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 3.05% While, its Average True Range was 0.75.