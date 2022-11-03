Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (DAWN) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $661.40K

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: DAWN) flaunted slowness of -3.56% at $19.50, as the Stock market unbolted on November 02, 2022. During the day, the stock rose to $20.23 and sunk to $19.49 before settling in for the price of $20.22 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, DAWN posted a 52-week range of $5.44-$28.35.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -587.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $60.76 million, simultaneously with a float of $51.73 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.40 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $21.21, while the 200-day Moving Average is $15.56.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (DAWN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. industry. Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 15.00%, in contrast to 77.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Oct 04, this organization’s Director sold 5,000 shares at the rate of 20.00, making the entire transaction reach 100,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 429,358. Preceding that transaction, on Oct 03, Company’s COO, CFO and Secretary sold 10,000 for 20.05, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 200,473. This particular insider is now the holder of 304,401 in total.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (DAWN) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.48 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less the consensus figure (set at -$0.38) by -$0.1. This company achieved a return on equity of -44.30. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.5 per share during the current fiscal year.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -587.70% and is forecasted to reach -2.19 in the upcoming year.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: DAWN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (DAWN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 31.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.11.

In the same vein, DAWN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.76, a figure that is expected to reach -0.53 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -2.19 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (DAWN)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc., DAWN]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 0.79 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 50.47% While, its Average True Range was 1.10.