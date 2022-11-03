Deckers Outdoor Corporation (DECK) last month performance of 3.77% certainly makes it a sizzling prospect

Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE: DECK) started the day on November 02, 2022, with a price decrease of -4.51% at $346.61. During the day, the stock rose to $363.89 and sunk to $346.00 before settling in for the price of $362.98 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, DECK posted a 52-week range of $212.93-$448.07.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Consumer Cyclical sector firm’s annual sales growth was 12.00%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 147.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 20.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $26.78 million, simultaneously with a float of $26.16 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $9.58 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $338.26, while the 200-day Moving Average is $294.64.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 4000 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +49.55, operating margin was +17.90 and Pretax Margin of +17.95.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation (DECK) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Footwear & Accessories Industry. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 02, this organization’s Chief Supply Chain Officer sold 455 shares at the rate of 360.62, making the entire transaction reach 164,082 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 3,024. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 01, Company’s President & CEO sold 2,900 for 355.00, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,029,500. This particular insider is now the holder of 94,772 in total.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation (DECK) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $1.19) by $0.47. This company achieved a net margin of +14.37 while generating a return on equity of 30.30. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 9.75 per share during the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 20.80% and is forecasted to reach 21.50 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 16.30% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 147.10% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE: DECK) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Deckers Outdoor Corporation (DECK). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 15.22. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $21.14, and its Beta score is 0.90. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.81. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 78.94.

In the same vein, DECK’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 16.40, a figure that is expected to reach 9.50 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 21.50 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Deckers Outdoor Corporation (DECK)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE: DECK), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.63 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.42 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 44.67% While, its Average True Range was 15.65.