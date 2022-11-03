Digital Turbine Inc. (APPS) Moves -9.69% Lower: These Numbers are Too Good to be True

As on November 02, 2022, Digital Turbine Inc. (NASDAQ: APPS) started slowly as it slid -9.69% to $13.33. During the day, the stock rose to $14.77 and sunk to $13.31 before settling in for the price of $14.76 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, APPS posted a 52-week range of $12.19-$92.40.

The Technology sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 79.40% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 26.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -39.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $97.82 million, simultaneously with a float of $95.10 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.25 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $16.02, while the 200-day Moving Average is $27.21.

Digital Turbine Inc. (APPS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Software – Application industry. Digital Turbine Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.90%, in contrast to 74.60% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 14, this organization’s Director bought 15,000 shares at the rate of 31.66, making the entire transaction reach 474,900 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 416,044. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 07, Company’s Director bought 1,000 for 36.79, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 36,790. This particular insider is now the holder of 17,640 in total.

Digital Turbine Inc. (APPS) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.39) by $0. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.37 per share during the current fiscal year.

Digital Turbine Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -39.30% and is forecasted to reach 1.71 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 10.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 26.20% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Digital Turbine Inc. (NASDAQ: APPS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Digital Turbine Inc. (APPS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.09. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $39.09, and its Beta score is 2.35. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.61. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 10.03.

In the same vein, APPS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.34, a figure that is expected to reach 0.33 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.71 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Digital Turbine Inc. (APPS)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Digital Turbine Inc., APPS], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 2.11 million was lower the volume of 3.21 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 46.31% While, its Average True Range was 1.09.