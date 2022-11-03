Eastman Chemical Company (EMN) return on Assets touches 5.42: These Shares are Poised for Major Movement

Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE: EMN) flaunted slowness of -3.68% at $75.98, as the Stock market unbolted on November 02, 2022. During the day, the stock rose to $79.66 and sunk to $75.96 before settling in for the price of $78.88 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, EMN posted a 52-week range of $69.91-$129.48.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Basic Materials sector firm’s annual sales growth was 3.10%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 1.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 78.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $124.80 million, simultaneously with a float of $122.19 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $9.25 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $79.80, while the 200-day Moving Average is $98.98.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 14000 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +24.02, operating margin was +14.01 and Pretax Margin of +10.32.

Eastman Chemical Company (EMN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Eastman Chemical Company industry. Eastman Chemical Company’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 88.30% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 25, this organization’s SVP, Chf Mfg & Eng Ofc sold 4,858 shares at the rate of 120.79, making the entire transaction reach 586,798 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 3,509. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 10, Company’s SVP & CTO sold 14,738 for 122.75, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,809,118. This particular insider is now the holder of 2,249 in total.

Eastman Chemical Company (EMN) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better the consensus figure (set at $2.7) by $0.13. This company achieved a net margin of +8.18 while generating a return on equity of 14.62. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.37 per share during the current fiscal year.

Eastman Chemical Company’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 78.50% and is forecasted to reach 9.02 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 3.66% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 1.70% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE: EMN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Eastman Chemical Company (EMN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.62. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $8.28, and its Beta score is 1.49. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.85. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 18.92.

In the same vein, EMN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 9.17, a figure that is expected to reach 1.72 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 9.02 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Eastman Chemical Company (EMN)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Eastman Chemical Company, EMN]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 1.16 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 71.82% While, its Average True Range was 2.69.