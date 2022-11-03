Enact Holdings Inc. (ACT) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $222.05K

Enact Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ACT) started the day on November 02, 2022, with a price increase of 4.53% at $26.09. During the day, the stock rose to $28.37 and sunk to $25.82 before settling in for the price of $24.96 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ACT posted a 52-week range of $18.76-$27.68.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 47.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $162.84 million, simultaneously with a float of $29.79 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $4.15 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $24.11, while the 200-day Moving Average is $23.01.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 503 number of employees on its payroll. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was +66.76 and Pretax Margin of +62.19.

Enact Holdings Inc. (ACT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Insurance – Specialty Industry. Enact Holdings Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 81.71%, in contrast to 20.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 10, this organization’s Director bought 5,000 shares at the rate of 22.04, making the entire transaction reach 110,180 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 5,000. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 08, Company’s EVP & Chief Operations Officer bought 5,000 for 19.93, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 99,655. This particular insider is now the holder of 6,000 in total.

Enact Holdings Inc. (ACT) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0.84) by $0.17. This company achieved a net margin of +48.90 while generating a return on equity of 13.69. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.84 per share during the current fiscal year.

Enact Holdings Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 47.50% and is forecasted to reach 3.31 in the upcoming year.

Enact Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ACT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Enact Holdings Inc. (ACT). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.89. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.79. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 6.80.

In the same vein, ACT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 4.05, a figure that is expected to reach 0.87 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.31 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Enact Holdings Inc. (ACT)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Enact Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ACT), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.25 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.23 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 63.69% While, its Average True Range was 0.99.