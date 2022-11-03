Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $2.88M

Energy Fuels Inc. (AMEX: UUUU) open the trading on November 02, 2022, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -5.42% to $6.63. During the day, the stock rose to $7.19 and sunk to $6.63 before settling in for the price of $7.01 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, UUUU posted a 52-week range of $4.69-$11.39.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 30.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $156.28 million, simultaneously with a float of $153.78 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.04 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $6.82, while the 200-day Moving Average is $7.00.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 103 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -97.46, operating margin was -1112.59 and Pretax Margin of +45.48.

Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Uranium industry. Energy Fuels Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.60%, in contrast to 41.95% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 30, this organization’s Director sold 5,000 shares at the rate of 9.96, making the entire transaction reach 49,800 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 264,837. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 25, Company’s Director sold 15,000 for 9.33, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 139,953. This particular insider is now the holder of 269,837 in total.

Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 6/29/2021 suggests? It has posted -$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) not meeting the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at -$0.03) by -$0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +48.40 while generating a return on equity of 0.68. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

Energy Fuels Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 30.40% and is forecasted to reach -0.13 in the upcoming year.

Energy Fuels Inc. (AMEX: UUUU) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.42. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 87.97.

In the same vein, UUUU’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.01, a figure that is expected to reach -0.02 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.13 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU)

[Energy Fuels Inc., UUUU] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 58.75% While, its Average True Range was 0.42.