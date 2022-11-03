Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. (VINO) last month performance of -15.72% certainly makes it a sizzling prospect

Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: VINO) open the trading on November 02, 2022, with great promise as it jumped 9.53% to $0.20. During the day, the stock rose to $0.33 and sunk to $0.1858 before settling in for the price of $0.18 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, VINO posted a 52-week range of $0.15-$4.93.

The Real Estate sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 26.40% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -7.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 81.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $25.15 million, simultaneously with a float of $19.98 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $4.92 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.2472, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.0768.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 80 number of employees on its payroll. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +72.39, operating margin was -49.07 and Pretax Margin of -48.60.

Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. (VINO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Real Estate – Diversified industry. Gaucho Group Holdings Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 11.20%, in contrast to 2.10% institutional ownership.

Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. (VINO) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -44.59 while generating a return on equity of -29.69.

Gaucho Group Holdings Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 81.50%.

Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: VINO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. (VINO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.04. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.96.

In the same vein, VINO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.58.

Technical Analysis of Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. (VINO)

[Gaucho Group Holdings Inc., VINO] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 18.54% While, its Average True Range was 0.0469.