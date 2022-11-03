GoodRx Holdings Inc. (GDRX) EPS growth this year is 94.20%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on November 02, 2022, GoodRx Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GDRX) had a quiet start as it plunged -6.02% to $5.00. During the day, the stock rose to $5.32 and sunk to $4.99 before settling in for the price of $5.32 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, GDRX posted a 52-week range of $4.35-$46.00.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Healthcare sector firm’s annual sales growth was 49.60%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -36.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 94.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $412.13 million, simultaneously with a float of $77.53 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.91 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $5.43, while the 200-day Moving Average is $11.60.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 756 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +89.10, operating margin was +3.72 and Pretax Margin of -1.37.

GoodRx Holdings Inc. (GDRX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Health Information Services industry. GoodRx Holdings Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.50%, in contrast to 84.90% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jan 03, this organization’s President, Consumer sold 35,829 shares at the rate of 32.40, making the entire transaction reach 1,160,796 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 2,884,529. Preceding that transaction, on Jan 03, Company’s 10% Owner sold 2,600 for 33.05, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 85,927. This particular insider is now the holder of 0 in total.

GoodRx Holdings Inc. (GDRX) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.1 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.08) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -3.39 while generating a return on equity of -3.27. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

GoodRx Holdings Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 94.20% and is forecasted to reach 0.33 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 13.60% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -36.00% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

GoodRx Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GDRX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for GoodRx Holdings Inc. (GDRX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 11.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.32. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.38. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 10.94.

In the same vein, GDRX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.12, a figure that is expected to reach 0.04 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.33 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of GoodRx Holdings Inc. (GDRX)

Going through the that latest performance of [GoodRx Holdings Inc., GDRX]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.08 million was inferior to the volume of 2.67 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 72.15% While, its Average True Range was 0.32.