Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) last month volatility was 6.76%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GRAB) started the day on November 02, 2022, with a price increase of 2.65% at $2.71. During the day, the stock rose to $2.83 and sunk to $2.575 before settling in for the price of $2.64 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, GRAB posted a 52-week range of $2.19-$17.15.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -32.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $3.65 billion, simultaneously with a float of $2.79 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $10.15 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.79, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.36.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 8834 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -58.52, operating margin was -229.33 and Pretax Margin of -525.04.

Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Software – Application Industry. Grab Holdings Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 28.01%, in contrast to 47.60% institutional ownership.

Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -510.96 while generating a return on equity of -85.59. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Grab Holdings Limited’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -32.20% and is forecasted to reach -0.29 in the upcoming year.

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GRAB) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 7.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.19. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 12.26.

In the same vein, GRAB’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.80, a figure that is expected to reach -0.10 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.29 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GRAB), its last 5-days Average volume was 12.71 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 24.01 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 82.66% While, its Average True Range was 0.18.