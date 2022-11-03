GrafTech International Ltd. (EAF) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 1.26

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on November 02, 2022, GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE: EAF) had a quiet start as it plunged -5.97% to $4.88. During the day, the stock rose to $5.195 and sunk to $4.88 before settling in for the price of $5.19 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, EAF posted a 52-week range of $4.07-$13.38.

The Industrials sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 25.20% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 43.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -10.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $258.85 million, simultaneously with a float of $256.21 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.26 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $5.08, while the 200-day Moving Average is $7.85.

GrafTech International Ltd. (EAF) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Electrical Equipment & Parts industry. GrafTech International Ltd.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.15%, in contrast to 96.30% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 13, this organization’s Director bought 5,000 shares at the rate of 11.96, making the entire transaction reach 59,800 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 40,000. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 12, Company’s Director bought 35,000 for 12.75, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 446,134. This particular insider is now the holder of 35,000 in total.

GrafTech International Ltd. (EAF) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.44) by $0.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.43 per share during the current fiscal year.

GrafTech International Ltd.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -10.10% and is forecasted to reach 0.98 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -5.87% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 43.30% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE: EAF) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for GrafTech International Ltd. (EAF). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.21. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $2.56, and its Beta score is 1.26. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.88. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 3.36.

In the same vein, EAF’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.90, a figure that is expected to reach 0.35 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.98 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of GrafTech International Ltd. (EAF)

Going through the that latest performance of [GrafTech International Ltd., EAF]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.53 million was inferior to the volume of 2.15 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 60.15% While, its Average True Range was 0.22.