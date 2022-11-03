GrowGeneration Corp. (GRWG) EPS is poised to hit -0.12 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

As on November 02, 2022, GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ: GRWG) started slowly as it slid -9.24% to $3.34. During the day, the stock rose to $3.67 and sunk to $3.335 before settling in for the price of $3.68 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, GRWG posted a 52-week range of $2.92-$25.96.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Consumer Cyclical sector firm’s annual sales growth was 121.20%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 45.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 84.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $60.76 million, simultaneously with a float of $57.36 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $204.88 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $3.95, while the 200-day Moving Average is $5.83.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 634 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +25.00, operating margin was +3.55 and Pretax Margin of +3.60.

GrowGeneration Corp. (GRWG) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Home Improvement Retail industry. GrowGeneration Corp.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.40%, in contrast to 48.80% institutional ownership.

GrowGeneration Corp. (GRWG) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.08) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +3.03 while generating a return on equity of 3.72. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

GrowGeneration Corp.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 84.40% and is forecasted to reach -0.39 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 20.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 45.40% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ: GRWG) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for GrowGeneration Corp. (GRWG). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.32. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.57.

In the same vein, GRWG’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.33, a figure that is expected to reach -0.12 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.39 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of GrowGeneration Corp. (GRWG)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [GrowGeneration Corp., GRWG], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.3 million was lower the volume of 1.73 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 79.37% While, its Average True Range was 0.31.