Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM) Open at price of $4.21: A Brand-New Opportunity for Investors

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE: HBM) flaunted slowness of -7.49% at $3.95, as the Stock market unbolted on November 02, 2022. During the day, the stock rose to $4.25 and sunk to $3.95 before settling in for the price of $4.27 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, HBM posted a 52-week range of $3.08-$8.75.

The company of the Basic Materials sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 5.90%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -44.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -68.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $261.89 million, simultaneously with a float of $261.63 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.46 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $4.14, while the 200-day Moving Average is $5.59.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 2505 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +18.95, operating margin was +15.20 and Pretax Margin of -13.42.

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Hudbay Minerals Inc. industry. Hudbay Minerals Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 67.60% institutional ownership.

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less the consensus figure (set at $0.11) by -$0.09. This company achieved a net margin of -16.18 while generating a return on equity of -15.20. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

Hudbay Minerals Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -68.90% and is forecasted to reach 0.71 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 4.10% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -44.30% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE: HBM) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.27. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.68. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 8.17.

In the same vein, HBM’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.44, a figure that is expected to reach -0.06 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.71 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Hudbay Minerals Inc., HBM]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 1.44 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 60.26% While, its Average True Range was 0.28.