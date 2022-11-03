ING Groep N.V. (ING) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 1.57

ING Groep N.V. (NYSE: ING) open the trading on November 02, 2022, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -3.21% to $9.64. During the day, the stock rose to $9.93 and sunk to $9.64 before settling in for the price of $9.96 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ING posted a 52-week range of $8.14-$15.56.

It was noted that the giant of the Financial sector posted annual sales growth of -13.70% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 2.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 92.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $3.77 billion, simultaneously with a float of $3.75 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $36.70 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $9.15, while the 200-day Moving Average is $10.42.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 57000 workers. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was +25.60 and Pretax Margin of +24.25.

ING Groep N.V. (ING) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Banks – Diversified industry. ING Groep N.V.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.00%, in contrast to 4.50% institutional ownership.

ING Groep N.V. (ING) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +17.45 while generating a return on equity of 8.80. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

ING Groep N.V.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 92.70% and is forecasted to reach 1.44 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 13.30% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 2.50% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

ING Groep N.V. (NYSE: ING) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for ING Groep N.V. (ING). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.26. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $9.46, and its Beta score is 1.57. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.66.

In the same vein, ING’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.02, a figure that is expected to reach 0.35 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.44 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of ING Groep N.V. (ING)

[ING Groep N.V., ING] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 72.34% While, its Average True Range was 0.24.