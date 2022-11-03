Investors finally get a glimpse of Kazia Therapeutics Limited (KZIA) volume hitting the figure of 0.67 million.

A new trading day began on November 01, 2022, with Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ: KZIA) stock priced at $0.84, down -15.27% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.8579 and dropped to $0.6519 before settling in for the closing price of $0.83. KZIA’s price has ranged from $0.79 to $12.28 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -160.00%. With a float of $12.31 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $13.29 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 12 workers is very important to gauge.

Kazia Therapeutics Limited (KZIA) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Kazia Therapeutics Limited is 28.80%, while institutional ownership is 2.20%.

Kazia Therapeutics Limited (KZIA) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of -55.47 while generating a return on equity of -32.41. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -160.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ: KZIA) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Kazia Therapeutics Limited’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1179.67.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.20

Technical Analysis of Kazia Therapeutics Limited (KZIA)

The latest stats from [Kazia Therapeutics Limited, KZIA] show that its last 5-days average volume of 3.69 million was superior to 0.3 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 10.16%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.12.

During the past 100 days, Kazia Therapeutics Limited’s (KZIA) raw stochastic average was set at 0.84%, which indicates a significant decrease from 7.21% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 87.79% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 126.93% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.2200, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.5372. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.8214. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.9426. The third major resistance level sits at $1.0274. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.6154, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.5306. The third support level lies at $0.4094 if the price breaches the second support level.

Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ: KZIA) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 11.80 million, the company has a total of 13,876K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 0 K while annual income is -17,880 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 2,898 K while its latest quarter income was -4,370 K.