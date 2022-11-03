Investors must take note of NextGen Healthcare Inc.’s (NXGN) performance last week, which was 8.28%.

NextGen Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ: NXGN) kicked off on November 01, 2022, at the price of $20.15, up 1.15% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $20.44 and dropped to $19.83 before settling in for the closing price of $20.04. Over the past 52 weeks, NXGN has traded in a range of $15.32-$21.99.

A company in the Healthcare sector has jumped its sales by 3.20% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -83.20%. With a float of $55.10 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $67.81 million.

In an organization with 2655 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +48.72, operating margin of +1.86, and the pretax margin is +0.87.

NextGen Healthcare Inc. (NXGN) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Health Information Services Industry. The insider ownership of NextGen Healthcare Inc. is 3.40%, while institutional ownership is 79.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 26, was worth 77,780. In this transaction EVP, Commercial Growth of this company sold 3,889 shares at a rate of $20.00, taking the stock ownership to the 62,725 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 26, when Company’s Chief Technology Officer sold 32,372 for $20.21, making the entire transaction worth $654,173. This insider now owns 148,776 shares in total.

NextGen Healthcare Inc. (NXGN) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.16) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of +0.27 while generating a return on equity of 0.38. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.28 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -83.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 4.51% during the next five years compared to -39.50% drop over the previous five years of trading.

NextGen Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ: NXGN) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at NextGen Healthcare Inc.’s (NXGN) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.17. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 20.63.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.30, a number that is poised to hit 0.28 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.08 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of NextGen Healthcare Inc. (NXGN)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 3.46 million. That was better than the volume of 0.43 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 49.42%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.78.

During the past 100 days, NextGen Healthcare Inc.’s (NXGN) raw stochastic average was set at 70.65%, which indicates a significant increase from 62.45% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 58.26% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 33.69% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $17.79, while its 200-day Moving Average is $18.54. However, in the short run, NextGen Healthcare Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $20.53. Second resistance stands at $20.79. The third major resistance level sits at $21.14. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $19.92, it is likely to go to the next support level at $19.57. The third support level lies at $19.31 if the price breaches the second support level.

NextGen Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ: NXGN) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.33 billion has total of 67,605K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 596,350 K in contrast with the sum of 1,620 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 159,440 K and last quarter income was 13,620 K.