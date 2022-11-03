Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. (KTOS) latest performance of -4.77% is not what was on cards

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: KTOS) started the day on November 02, 2022, with a price decrease of -4.77% at $10.78. During the day, the stock rose to $11.33 and sunk to $10.78 before settling in for the price of $11.32 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, KTOS posted a 52-week range of $9.06-$23.51.

The Industrials sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 8.40% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 14.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -99.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $126.40 million, simultaneously with a float of $123.76 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.31 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $11.26, while the 200-day Moving Average is $14.95.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. (KTOS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Aerospace & Defense Industry. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.80%, in contrast to 88.00% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 29, this organization’s President, US Division sold 7,000 shares at the rate of 12.99, making the entire transaction reach 90,954 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 333,302. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 22, Company’s President & CEO sold 10,000 for 14.26, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 142,577. This particular insider is now the holder of 612,967 in total.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. (KTOS) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0.02) by $0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -99.90% and is forecasted to reach 0.50 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 2.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 14.90% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: KTOS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. (KTOS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.46. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.58.

In the same vein, KTOS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.20, a figure that is expected to reach 0.07 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.50 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. (KTOS)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: KTOS), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.69 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 0.99 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 80.12% While, its Average True Range was 0.45.