Leggett & Platt Incorporated (LEG) volume hits 0.83 million: A New Opening for Investors

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on November 02, 2022, Leggett & Platt Incorporated (NYSE: LEG) had a quiet start as it plunged -3.12% to $32.26. During the day, the stock rose to $33.60 and sunk to $32.24 before settling in for the price of $33.30 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, LEG posted a 52-week range of $30.28-$46.95.

The Consumer Cyclical Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 6.20%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 2.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 58.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $136.30 million, simultaneously with a float of $130.76 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $4.21 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $35.07, while the 200-day Moving Average is $36.89.

Leggett & Platt Incorporated (LEG) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Furnishings Fixtures & Appliances industry. Leggett & Platt Incorporated’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.00%, in contrast to 76.60% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 05, this organization’s Executive Chairman sold 26,401 shares at the rate of 40.53, making the entire transaction reach 1,070,033 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 852,950. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 01, Company’s Director sold 2,500 for 38.35, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 95,870. This particular insider is now the holder of 53,580 in total.

Leggett & Platt Incorporated (LEG) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.56) by $0.1. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.7 per share during the current fiscal year.

Leggett & Platt Incorporated’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 58.10% and is forecasted to reach 2.31 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 5.20% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 2.40% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Leggett & Platt Incorporated (NYSE: LEG) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Leggett & Platt Incorporated (LEG). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.17. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $11.36, and its Beta score is 1.29. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.79. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 89.05.

In the same vein, LEG’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.84, a figure that is expected to reach 0.49 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.31 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Leggett & Platt Incorporated (LEG)

Going through the that latest performance of [Leggett & Platt Incorporated, LEG]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.2 million indicated improvement to the volume of 1.17 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 68.66% While, its Average True Range was 1.15.