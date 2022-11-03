Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (LGND) 14-day ATR is 5.52: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ: LGND) started the day on November 02, 2022, with a price decrease of -19.63% at $68.00. During the day, the stock rose to $68.84 and sunk to $57.77 before settling in for the price of $84.61 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, LGND posted a 52-week range of $72.57-$169.98.

The Healthcare Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 20.50%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 98.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -56.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $16.87 million, simultaneously with a float of $15.96 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.12 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $89.77, while the 200-day Moving Average is $97.10.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 154 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +60.59, operating margin was +14.90 and Pretax Margin of +17.07.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (LGND) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s current insider ownership accounts for 5.30%, in contrast to 90.90% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 16, this organization’s Chief Executive Officer sold 3,000 shares at the rate of 89.35, making the entire transaction reach 268,050 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 364,180. Preceding that transaction, on Sep 15, Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 2,000 for 90.00, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 180,000. This particular insider is now the holder of 367,180 in total.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (LGND) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0.66) by $0.1. This company achieved a net margin of +20.62 while generating a return on equity of 7.47. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.52 per share during the current fiscal year.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -56.50% and is forecasted to reach 3.10 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 15.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 98.90% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ: LGND) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (LGND). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 5.52. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.66. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 11.64.

In the same vein, LGND’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.49, a figure that is expected to reach 0.43 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.10 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (LGND)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ: LGND), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.26 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.15 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 26.31% While, its Average True Range was 6.28.