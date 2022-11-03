Lightwave Logic Inc. (LWLG) return on Assets touches -107.71: These Shares are Poised for Major Movement

Lightwave Logic Inc. (NASDAQ: LWLG) flaunted slowness of -8.18% at $7.52, as the Stock market unbolted on November 02, 2022. During the day, the stock rose to $8.29 and sunk to $7.45 before settling in for the price of $8.19 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, LWLG posted a 52-week range of $5.39-$20.30.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -21.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -142.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $111.59 million, simultaneously with a float of $111.56 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $763.28 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $7.79, while the 200-day Moving Average is $8.50.

Lightwave Logic Inc. (LWLG) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Lightwave Logic Inc. industry. Lightwave Logic Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.47%, in contrast to 22.60% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Apr 12, this organization’s Chief Exec. Officer bought 1,000 shares at the rate of 9.98, making the entire transaction reach 9,985 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 63,643. Preceding that transaction, on Jan 14, Company’s Director sold 35,121 for 10.33, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 362,870. This particular insider is now the holder of 0 in total.

Lightwave Logic Inc. (LWLG) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a return on equity of -120.28. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Lightwave Logic Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -142.20%.

Lightwave Logic Inc. (NASDAQ: LWLG) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Lightwave Logic Inc. (LWLG). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 35.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.68.

In the same vein, LWLG’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.18.

Technical Analysis of Lightwave Logic Inc. (LWLG)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Lightwave Logic Inc., LWLG]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 1.08 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 75.84% While, its Average True Range was 0.66.