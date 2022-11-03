Lumen Technologies Inc. (LUMN) recently have taken one step ahead with the beta value of 1.04

Lumen Technologies Inc. (NYSE: LUMN) started the day on November 02, 2022, with a price decrease of -5.11% at $7.05. During the day, the stock rose to $7.39 and sunk to $7.015 before settling in for the price of $7.43 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, LUMN posted a 52-week range of $6.34-$14.49.

The company of the Communication Services sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 2.40%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 10.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 266.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.04 billion, simultaneously with a float of $1.03 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $6.93 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $8.18, while the 200-day Moving Average is $10.38.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 35000 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +35.41, operating margin was +21.77 and Pretax Margin of +13.72.

Lumen Technologies Inc. (LUMN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Telecom Services Industry. Lumen Technologies Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 80.30% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 05, this organization’s EVP & GC sold 128,616 shares at the rate of 14.16, making the entire transaction reach 1,821,203 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 642,539.

Lumen Technologies Inc. (LUMN) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0.45) by $0.18. This company achieved a net margin of +10.33 while generating a return on equity of 17.68. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.41 per share during the current fiscal year.

Lumen Technologies Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 266.90% and is forecasted to reach 0.89 in the upcoming year.

Lumen Technologies Inc. (NYSE: LUMN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Lumen Technologies Inc. (LUMN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.34. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $3.64, and its Beta score is 1.04. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.36. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 3.17.

In the same vein, LUMN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.94, a figure that is expected to reach 0.37 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.89 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Lumen Technologies Inc. (LUMN)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Lumen Technologies Inc. (NYSE: LUMN), its last 5-days Average volume was 18.78 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 14.11 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 76.06% While, its Average True Range was 0.32.