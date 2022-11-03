MarineMax Inc. (HZO) surge 6.98% in a week: will this be a lucky break through?

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on November 02, 2022, MarineMax Inc. (NYSE: HZO) had a quiet start as it plunged -6.59% to $31.59. During the day, the stock rose to $33.53 and sunk to $31.4801 before settling in for the price of $33.82 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, HZO posted a 52-week range of $27.40-$61.06.

It was noted that the giant of the Consumer Cyclical sector posted annual sales growth of 17.00% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 49.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 101.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $21.52 million, simultaneously with a float of $20.88 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $682.34 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $31.95, while the 200-day Moving Average is $39.43.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 2067 workers. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +31.96, operating margin was +10.24 and Pretax Margin of +9.97.

MarineMax Inc. (HZO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Specialty Retail industry. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 13, this organization’s Director sold 4,601 shares at the rate of 32.63, making the entire transaction reach 150,131 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 17,480. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 26, Company’s Director sold 3,000 for 40.75, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 122,250. This particular insider is now the holder of 17,990 in total.

MarineMax Inc. (HZO) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $3.03) by $0.14. This company achieved a net margin of +7.51 while generating a return on equity of 29.51. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.6 per share during the current fiscal year.

MarineMax Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 101.00% and is forecasted to reach 6.92 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 30.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 49.40% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

MarineMax Inc. (NYSE: HZO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for MarineMax Inc. (HZO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.66. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $3.57, and its Beta score is 1.64. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.30. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 2.52.

In the same vein, HZO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 8.85, a figure that is expected to reach 1.52 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 6.92 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of MarineMax Inc. (HZO)

Going through the that latest performance of [MarineMax Inc., HZO]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.69 million indicated improvement to the volume of 0.39 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 69.91% While, its Average True Range was 1.77.