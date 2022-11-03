Modine Manufacturing Company (MOD) 20 Days SMA touch 11.36%: Odds are Looking very much in favour

Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE: MOD) flaunted slowness of -7.42% at $16.84, as the Stock market unbolted on November 02, 2022. During the day, the stock rose to $18.38 and sunk to $16.765 before settling in for the price of $18.19 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, MOD posted a 52-week range of $7.67-$18.30.

The company of the Consumer Cyclical sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 6.40%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 40.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 139.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $52.20 million, simultaneously with a float of $50.52 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $831.05 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $14.95, while the 200-day Moving Average is $11.62.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 11100 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +15.03, operating margin was +4.83 and Pretax Margin of +4.95.

Modine Manufacturing Company (MOD) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Modine Manufacturing Company industry. Modine Manufacturing Company’s current insider ownership accounts for 3.00%, in contrast to 90.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 12, this organization’s Director sold 16,700 shares at the rate of 15.67, making the entire transaction reach 261,746 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 75,515. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 02, Company’s VP, Human Resources sold 941 for 11.59, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 10,906. This particular insider is now the holder of 73,350 in total.

Modine Manufacturing Company (MOD) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better the consensus figure (set at $0.5) by $0.07. This company achieved a net margin of +4.15 while generating a return on equity of 21.32. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.34 per share during the current fiscal year.

Modine Manufacturing Company’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 139.50% and is forecasted to reach 2.21 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 8.90% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 40.90% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE: MOD) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Modine Manufacturing Company (MOD). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.74. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $9.08, and its Beta score is 2.25. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.40. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 34.92.

In the same vein, MOD’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.85, a figure that is expected to reach 0.36 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.21 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Modine Manufacturing Company (MOD)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Modine Manufacturing Company, MOD]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 0.3 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 83.20% While, its Average True Range was 0.80.