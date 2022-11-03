NICE Ltd. (NICE) volume hits 0.55 million: A New Opening for Investors

NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ: NICE) open the trading on November 02, 2022, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -2.94% to $180.17. During the day, the stock rose to $184.94 and sunk to $179.53 before settling in for the price of $185.63 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, NICE posted a 52-week range of $178.28-$319.88.

The Technology Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 13.60%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 8.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 0.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $63.81 million, simultaneously with a float of $63.53 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $11.61 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $197.72, while the 200-day Moving Average is $211.38.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 7102 employees. It has generated 873,775 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 90,610. The stock had 5.54 Receivables turnover and 0.44 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +67.50, operating margin was +13.74 and Pretax Margin of +12.52.

NICE Ltd. (NICE) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Software – Application industry. NICE Ltd.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.13%, in contrast to 66.10% institutional ownership.

NICE Ltd. (NICE) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 3/30/2022 suggests? It has posted $1.8 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $1.71) by $0.09. This company achieved a net margin of +10.37 while generating a return on equity of 7.56. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.84 per share during the current fiscal year.

NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ: NICE) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for NICE Ltd. (NICE). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 5.73. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $53.26, and its Beta score is 0.86. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 5.61. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 29.15.

In the same vein, NICE’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 3.38, a figure that is expected to reach 1.87 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 8.33 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of NICE Ltd. (NICE)

[NICE Ltd., NICE] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 14.00% While, its Average True Range was 5.65.