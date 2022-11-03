No matter how cynical the overall market is Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. (ELS) performance over the last week is recorded 1.42%

Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. (NYSE: ELS) open the trading on November 02, 2022, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -2.90% to $62.19. During the day, the stock rose to $63.89 and sunk to $62.01 before settling in for the price of $64.05 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ELS posted a 52-week range of $56.91-$88.70.

The company of the Real Estate sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 8.00%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 7.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 14.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $185.81 million, simultaneously with a float of $177.01 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $11.25 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $65.91, while the 200-day Moving Average is $72.62.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 4100 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +35.45, operating margin was +30.13 and Pretax Margin of +21.72.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. (ELS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the REIT – Residential industry. Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.70%, in contrast to 95.70% institutional ownership.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. (ELS) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 6/29/2022 suggests? It has posted $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) not meeting the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0.34) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +20.65 while generating a return on equity of 19.82. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.38 per share during the current fiscal year.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 14.80% and is forecasted to reach 1.58 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 7.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 7.20% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. (NYSE: ELS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. (ELS). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.10. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $43.73, and its Beta score is 0.62. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 7.90. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 27.48.

In the same vein, ELS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.42, a figure that is expected to reach 0.33 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.58 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. (ELS)

[Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc., ELS] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 81.57% While, its Average True Range was 2.03.