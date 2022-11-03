No matter how cynical the overall market is Gold Fields Limited (GFI) performance over the last week is recorded -9.09%

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on November 02, 2022, Gold Fields Limited (NYSE: GFI) had a quiet start as it plunged -6.83% to $7.50. During the day, the stock rose to $8.13 and sunk to $7.45 before settling in for the price of $8.05 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, GFI posted a 52-week range of $7.03-$17.20.

The Basic Materials Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 9.50%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 35.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 8.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $891.38 million, simultaneously with a float of $884.98 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $6.89 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $8.03, while the 200-day Moving Average is $10.81.

Gold Fields Limited (GFI) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Gold Fields Limited’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 8.70%. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 4.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 35.40% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE: GFI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Gold Fields Limited (GFI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.35. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $8.49, and its Beta score is 0.71. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.64.

In the same vein, GFI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.88.

Technical Analysis of Gold Fields Limited (GFI)

Going through the that latest performance of [Gold Fields Limited, GFI]. Its last 5-days volume of 9.0 million indicated improvement to the volume of 8.79 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 34.74% While, its Average True Range was 0.36.