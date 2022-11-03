No matter how cynical the overall market is LegalZoom.com Inc. (LZ) performance over the last week is recorded -0.57%

LegalZoom.com Inc. (NASDAQ: LZ) open the trading on November 02, 2022, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -5.66% to $8.67. During the day, the stock rose to $9.29 and sunk to $8.67 before settling in for the price of $9.19 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, LZ posted a 52-week range of $7.53-$27.95.

The Industrials Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 41.00%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -21.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 266.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $197.82 million, simultaneously with a float of $144.55 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.63 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $9.24, while the 200-day Moving Average is $12.21.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 1218 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +65.29, operating margin was -14.63 and Pretax Margin of -20.80.

LegalZoom.com Inc. (LZ) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Specialty Business Services industry. LegalZoom.com Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.20%, in contrast to 67.10% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 17, this organization’s Chief Operating Officer sold 15,930 shares at the rate of 11.46, making the entire transaction reach 182,637 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 344,465. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 17, Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 23,643 for 11.46, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 271,067. This particular insider is now the holder of 496,188 in total.

LegalZoom.com Inc. (LZ) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 3/30/2022 suggests? It has posted -$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) not meeting the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at -$0.01) by -$0.04. This company achieved a net margin of -18.90. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

LegalZoom.com Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 266.70% and is forecasted to reach 0.25 in the upcoming year.

LegalZoom.com Inc. (NASDAQ: LZ) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for LegalZoom.com Inc. (LZ). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.52. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.68. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 73.77.

In the same vein, LZ’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.53, a figure that is expected to reach 0.04 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.25 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of LegalZoom.com Inc. (LZ)

[LegalZoom.com Inc., LZ] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 78.55% While, its Average True Range was 0.53.