Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. (ODFL) plunged -0.63 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. (NASDAQ: ODFL) kicked off on November 01, 2022, at the price of $277.30, down -0.63% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $281.59 and dropped to $269.29 before settling in for the closing price of $274.60. Over the past 52 weeks, ODFL has traded in a range of $231.31-$373.58.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Industrials sector saw sales topped by 11.90%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 56.50%. With a float of $97.63 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $113.08 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 23663 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +32.75, operating margin of +26.97, and the pretax margin is +26.41.

Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. (ODFL) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Trucking Industry. The insider ownership of Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 76.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 03, was worth 8,517,957. In this transaction Executive Chairman of this company sold 28,754 shares at a rate of $296.24, taking the stock ownership to the 780,815 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 02, when Company’s Executive Chairman sold 6,246 for $300.14, making the entire transaction worth $1,874,674. This insider now owns 809,569 shares in total.

Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. (ODFL) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $3.3 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $3.14) by $0.16. This company achieved a net margin of +19.68 while generating a return on equity of 29.53. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.73 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 56.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 14.95% during the next five years compared to 30.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. (NASDAQ: ODFL) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Old Dominion Freight Line Inc.’s (ODFL) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.82. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 50.10.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 11.68, a number that is poised to hit 2.71 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 11.65 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. (ODFL)

The latest stats from [Old Dominion Freight Line Inc., ODFL] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.1 million was superior to 0.97 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 61.53%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 11.77.

During the past 100 days, Old Dominion Freight Line Inc.’s (ODFL) raw stochastic average was set at 44.74%, which indicates a significant decrease from 62.03% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 36.20% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 39.05% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $266.58, while its 200-day Moving Average is $279.14. Now, the first resistance to watch is $279.88. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $286.88. The third major resistance level sits at $292.18. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $267.58, it is likely to go to the next support level at $262.28. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $255.28.

Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. (NASDAQ: ODFL) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 29.80 billion has total of 111,774K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 5,256 M in contrast with the sum of 1,034 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,604 M and last quarter income was 377,400 K.