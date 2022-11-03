Omnicell Inc. (OMCL) PE Ratio stood at $39.94: Odds are Looking Good After Recent Activity

Omnicell Inc. (NASDAQ: OMCL) started the day on November 02, 2022, with a price decrease of -34.52% at $50.00. During the day, the stock rose to $58.76 and sunk to $48.9501 before settling in for the price of $76.36 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, OMCL posted a 52-week range of $72.70-$187.29.

The Healthcare Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 10.20%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 43.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 120.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $44.22 million, simultaneously with a float of $43.66 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.17 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $88.15, while the 200-day Moving Average is $113.61.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 3800 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +49.03, operating margin was +9.03 and Pretax Margin of +5.83.

Omnicell Inc. (OMCL) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Health Information Services Industry. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 26, this organization’s EXECUTIVE V P& CFO sold 15,500 shares at the rate of 108.29, making the entire transaction reach 1,678,524 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 61,326. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 22, Company’s EXECUTIVE V P& CFO sold 11,000 for 105.93, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,165,229. This particular insider is now the holder of 61,326 in total.

Omnicell Inc. (OMCL) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0.68) by $0.15. This company achieved a net margin of +6.88 while generating a return on equity of 7.36. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

Omnicell Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 120.60% and is forecasted to reach 4.47 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 14.20% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 43.70% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Omnicell Inc. (NASDAQ: OMCL) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Omnicell Inc. (OMCL). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 4.90. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $39.94, and its Beta score is 1.03. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.72. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 56.89.

In the same vein, OMCL’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.25, a figure that is expected to reach 0.95 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 4.47 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Omnicell Inc. (OMCL)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Omnicell Inc. (NASDAQ: OMCL), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.48 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.5 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 37.10% While, its Average True Range was 5.74.