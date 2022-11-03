On Holding AG (ONON) EPS growth this year is -555.80%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

On Holding AG (NYSE: ONON) started the day on November 02, 2022, with a price decrease of -4.86% at $16.85. During the day, the stock rose to $17.99 and sunk to $16.80 before settling in for the price of $17.71 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ONON posted a 52-week range of $15.44-$55.87.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -555.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $316.73 million, simultaneously with a float of $176.26 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $5.25 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $18.08, while the 200-day Moving Average is $21.54.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 1158 workers. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +55.43, operating margin was -19.47 and Pretax Margin of -22.02.

On Holding AG (ONON) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Footwear & Accessories Industry. On Holding AG’s current insider ownership accounts for 37.49%, in contrast to 40.10% institutional ownership.

On Holding AG (ONON) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -23.49 while generating a return on equity of -30.82. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

On Holding AG’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -555.80% and is forecasted to reach 0.42 in the upcoming year.

On Holding AG (NYSE: ONON) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for On Holding AG (ONON). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.06. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 5.56.

In the same vein, ONON’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.45, a figure that is expected to reach 0.11 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.42 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of On Holding AG (ONON)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of On Holding AG (NYSE: ONON), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.85 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 2.5 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 60.79% While, its Average True Range was 1.04.