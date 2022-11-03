OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (OSW) 14-day ATR is 0.33: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: OSW) established initial surge of 2.34% at $9.18, as the Stock market unbolted on November 02, 2022. During the day, the stock rose to $9.73 and sunk to $9.135 before settling in for the price of $8.97 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, OSW posted a 52-week range of $6.80-$12.51.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 80.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $92.35 million, simultaneously with a float of $54.42 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $715.40 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $8.80, while the 200-day Moving Average is $9.13.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 2905 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -25.37, operating margin was -36.01 and Pretax Margin of -47.28.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (OSW) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited industry. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 5.60%, in contrast to 96.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 06, this organization’s Director sold 1,059 shares at the rate of 9.59, making the entire transaction reach 10,152 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 1,160,108. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 03, Company’s Director sold 10,000 for 9.39, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 93,875. This particular insider is now the holder of 1,161,167 in total.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (OSW) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better the consensus figure (set at -$0.04) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -47.57 while generating a return on equity of -19.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 80.40% and is forecasted to reach 0.41 in the upcoming year.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: OSW) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (OSW). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.33. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $34.51, and its Beta score is 1.91. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.08.

In the same vein, OSW’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.27, a figure that is expected to reach 0.06 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.41 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (OSW)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited, OSW]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 0.36 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 60.66% While, its Average True Range was 0.35.