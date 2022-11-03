Ouster Inc. (OUST) 14-day ATR is 0.12: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

As on November 02, 2022, Ouster Inc. (NYSE: OUST) started slowly as it slid -4.20% to $1.14. During the day, the stock rose to $1.26 and sunk to $1.14 before settling in for the price of $1.19 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, OUST posted a 52-week range of $0.76-$7.95.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -6.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $175.06 million, simultaneously with a float of $119.21 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $200.51 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.1344, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.3703.

Ouster Inc. (OUST) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Electronic Components industry. Ouster Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 4.60%, in contrast to 32.30% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 16, this organization’s Chief Financial Officer sold 3,108 shares at the rate of 1.23, making the entire transaction reach 3,818 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 2,349,390. Preceding that transaction, on Sep 16, Company’s EVP of Global Operations sold 2,499 for 1.23, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 3,070. This particular insider is now the holder of 1,611,151 in total.

Ouster Inc. (OUST) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.16) by -$0.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.19 per share during the current fiscal year.

Ouster Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -6.00% and is forecasted to reach -0.61 in the upcoming year.

Ouster Inc. (NYSE: OUST) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Ouster Inc. (OUST). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 7.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.12. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 5.21.

In the same vein, OUST’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.60, a figure that is expected to reach -0.17 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.61 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Ouster Inc. (OUST)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Ouster Inc., OUST], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.02 million was lower the volume of 1.77 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 65.36% While, its Average True Range was 0.1240.