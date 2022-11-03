Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as 9F Inc. (JFU) last week performance was 14.31%

9F Inc. (NASDAQ: JFU) started the day on November 02, 2022, with a price increase of 13.23% at $0.25. During the day, the stock rose to $0.31 and sunk to $0.22 before settling in for the price of $0.23 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, JFU posted a 52-week range of $0.19-$1.54.

The Technology Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -19.90%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -28.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 90.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $170.16 million, simultaneously with a float of $89.56 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $64.49 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.2920, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.7391.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 740 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +90.11, operating margin was -21.29 and Pretax Margin of -25.36.

9F Inc. (JFU) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Software – Application Industry. 9F Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 47.37%, in contrast to 3.90% institutional ownership.

9F Inc. (JFU) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -29.78 while generating a return on equity of -5.71. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

9F Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 90.30%. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -13.22% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -28.50% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

9F Inc. (NASDAQ: JFU) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for 9F Inc. (JFU). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.04. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.62.

In the same vein, JFU’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.30.

Technical Analysis of 9F Inc. (JFU)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of 9F Inc. (NASDAQ: JFU), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.43 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.18 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 51.06% While, its Average True Range was 0.0425.