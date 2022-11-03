Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) last week performance was -16.04%

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ: BITF) open the trading on November 02, 2022, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -5.94% to $0.89. During the day, the stock rose to $0.9699 and sunk to $0.89 before settling in for the price of $0.95 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BITF posted a 52-week range of $0.89-$9.36.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 168.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $203.50 million, simultaneously with a float of $180.19 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $233.18 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.1223, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.2002.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 106 workers. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +65.56, operating margin was +40.05 and Pretax Margin of +25.16.

Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Capital Markets industry. Bitfarms Ltd.’s current insider ownership accounts for 13.77%, in contrast to 16.54% institutional ownership.

Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +13.06 while generating a return on equity of 10.03.

Bitfarms Ltd.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 168.10%.

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ: BITF) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.09. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.92.

In the same vein, BITF’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.67, a figure that is expected to reach -0.02 in the next quarter.

Technical Analysis of Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF)

[Bitfarms Ltd., BITF] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 32.71% While, its Average True Range was 0.0868.