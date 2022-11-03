Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as Camden Property Trust (CPT) last week performance was -2.76%

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on November 02, 2022, Camden Property Trust (NYSE: CPT) had a quiet start as it plunged -3.04% to $111.89. During the day, the stock rose to $115.92 and sunk to $111.65 before settling in for the price of $115.40 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CPT posted a 52-week range of $109.66-$180.37.

The Real Estate Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 5.50%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -9.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 138.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $110.11 million, simultaneously with a float of $105.47 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $11.91 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $121.99, while the 200-day Moving Average is $143.71.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 1700 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +24.74, operating margin was +19.59 and Pretax Margin of +27.23.

Camden Property Trust (CPT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the REIT – Residential industry. Camden Property Trust’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 92.98% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 15, this organization’s Director sold 1,820 shares at the rate of 130.77, making the entire transaction reach 238,001 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 24,932. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 25, Company’s Director sold 883 for 164.75, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 145,474. This particular insider is now the holder of 9,224 in total.

Camden Property Trust (CPT) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.42) by $0.34. This company achieved a net margin of +26.29 while generating a return on equity of 7.94. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.54 per share during the current fiscal year.

Camden Property Trust’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 138.20% and is forecasted to reach 1.78 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 25.29% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -9.20% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE: CPT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Camden Property Trust (CPT). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 3.46. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $99.90, and its Beta score is 0.76. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 8.81.

In the same vein, CPT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.12, a figure that is expected to reach 0.45 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.78 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Camden Property Trust (CPT)

Going through the that latest performance of [Camden Property Trust, CPT]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.9 million was inferior to the volume of 0.99 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 52.57% While, its Average True Range was 3.44.