Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (CRKN) last week performance was -11.41%

As on November 02, 2022, Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ: CRKN) started slowly as it slid -4.08% to $0.24. During the day, the stock rose to $0.2598 and sunk to $0.23 before settling in for the price of $0.25 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CRKN posted a 52-week range of $0.19-$4.48.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -39.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 75.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $16.42 million, simultaneously with a float of $6.15 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $4.02 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.3321, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.1329.

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (CRKN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Specialty Chemicals industry. Crown ElectroKinetics Corp.’s current insider ownership accounts for 54.52%, in contrast to 22.90% institutional ownership.

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (CRKN) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.11) by -$0.18. This company achieved a return on equity of -846.72. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 75.50% and is forecasted to reach 1.24 in the upcoming year.

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ: CRKN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (CRKN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.06.

In the same vein, CRKN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.31, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.24 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (CRKN)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Crown ElectroKinetics Corp., CRKN], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.58 million was lower the volume of 0.93 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 12.09% While, its Average True Range was 0.0488.