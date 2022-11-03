Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as Entegris Inc. (ENTG) last week performance was -20.88%

Entegris Inc. (NASDAQ: ENTG) started the day on November 02, 2022, with a price decrease of -20.97% at $63.51. During the day, the stock rose to $75.105 and sunk to $62.45 before settling in for the price of $80.36 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ENTG posted a 52-week range of $70.98-$158.00.

The Technology Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 14.40%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 34.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 38.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $148.96 million, simultaneously with a float of $147.86 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $9.22 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $87.19, while the 200-day Moving Average is $106.46.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 6850 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +44.01, operating margin was +24.01 and Pretax Margin of +20.84.

Entegris Inc. (ENTG) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials Industry. Entegris Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 96.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 02, this organization’s SVP & CTO sold 3,297 shares at the rate of 115.00, making the entire transaction reach 379,155 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 15,131. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 31, Company’s EVP & CFO sold 12,142 for 133.10, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,616,092. This particular insider is now the holder of 20,980 in total.

Entegris Inc. (ENTG) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0.99) by $0.07. This company achieved a net margin of +17.80 while generating a return on equity of 26.45. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

Entegris Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 38.40% and is forecasted to reach 4.38 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 14.82% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 34.40% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Entegris Inc. (NASDAQ: ENTG) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Entegris Inc. (ENTG). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 8.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 4.83. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $18.82, and its Beta score is 1.23. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.60. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 125.57.

In the same vein, ENTG’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 3.38, a figure that is expected to reach 1.00 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 4.38 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Entegris Inc. (ENTG)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Entegris Inc. (NASDAQ: ENTG), its last 5-days Average volume was 3.11 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 1.46 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 45.94% While, its Average True Range was 5.15.