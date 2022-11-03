Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as Leslie’s Inc. (LESL) last week performance was -7.13%

Leslie’s Inc. (NASDAQ: LESL) flaunted slowness of -7.07% at $13.28, as the Stock market unbolted on November 02, 2022. During the day, the stock rose to $14.24 and sunk to $13.27 before settling in for the price of $14.29 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, LESL posted a 52-week range of $12.87-$24.40.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 112.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $182.94 million, simultaneously with a float of $175.88 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.39 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $14.27, while the 200-day Moving Average is $17.44.

Leslie’s Inc. (LESL) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Leslie’s Inc. industry. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 26, this organization’s insider sold 3,335 shares at the rate of 14.82, making the entire transaction reach 49,425 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 130,447. Preceding that transaction, on May 12, Company’s Chief Merchandising Officer sold 4,696 for 17.48, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 82,086. This particular insider is now the holder of 11,554 in total.

Leslie’s Inc. (LESL) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better the consensus figure (set at -$0.02) by $0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.38 per share during the current fiscal year.

Leslie’s Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 112.40% and is forecasted to reach 1.00 in the upcoming year.

Leslie’s Inc. (NASDAQ: LESL) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Leslie’s Inc. (LESL). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.73. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.60. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 27.59.

In the same vein, LESL’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.78, a figure that is expected to reach 0.31 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.00 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Leslie’s Inc. (LESL)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Leslie’s Inc., LESL]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 2.19 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 48.78% While, its Average True Range was 0.71.